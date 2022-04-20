After announcement of match with Brazil in Australia, newspaper says AFA sees match as very unlikely | Brazilian Team
The announcement of a match between Brazil and Argentina in Melbourne, Australia, took the AFA by surprise. According to the newspaper “Olé”, a source from the Argentine Federation stated that the entity has no official information about the derby and also indicated that it “considers it very unlikely”. And that there is also uncertainty about the nature of the game – whether it would be a friendly or the confrontation postponed by the South American qualifiers.
- Fifa’s decision could take another Brazil vs Argentina, now through the Qualifiers, to September in the USA
Australian organizers announced last Tuesday a match between Brazil and Argentina, scheduled for June 11, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, the announcement soon generated uncertainties due to the postponed game between the two teams in the qualifiers – which still depends on a decision by FIFA – and the commitment of the Argentines against Italy, scheduled for June 1st.
The Brazilian team has negotiations well advanced to face South Korea and Japan, on South Korean and Japanese soil, and wanted to face the Argentines on the 11th – the date announced by the Australians. Including statements from Australia’s minister of state and CEO of the MGC stadium.
Argentina wanted to face Brazil on June 4th – which would make the other commitments of the Brazilian team against Koreans and Japanese unfeasible. The two South American teams have a contract with Pitch that foresees another friendly duel between Brazil and Argentina.
Argentina has filed an appeal with FIFA to take the points from the suspended match by the Qualifiers and there is still no decision from the Swiss court on the case.
Despite some uncertainties, see the likely agenda of the Brazilian team until the Qatar World Cup:
- date 1 – South Korea x Brazil – in South Korea
- date 2 – Japan vs Brazil – in Japan
- date 3 – June 11 – Brazil vs Argentina, in Melbourne
- Brazil vs Mexico – friendly
- Brazil vs Argentina – qualifying for the Qualifiers
World Cup – in November and December:
- presentation scheduled for November 14 – with training in Europe, Spain, Italy or England, until the 19th, before traveling to Doha
- Day 24 – 16h – Brazil vs Serbia
- Day 28 – 1pm – Brazil vs Switzerland
- Day 2/12 – 16h – Cameroon vs Brazil