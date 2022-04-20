After fleeing the war and a period in Brazil, Marlon returns to Shakhtar: “I needed to find them again” | international football
Due to the current scenario, the club has paralyzed the payment of the players’ salaries. Despite this, the Brazilian traveled on his own to meet his teammates and coaching staff, and participated in the entire second half of the friendly against Fenerbahce on Tuesday.
– Thank God, I and all the other players of other nationalities were able to return to our countries when the tragedy of the war began, but I have never been able to leave behind what has been happening in Ukraine. I felt this personal need to see my teammates and all the team staff up close. I will spend 16 days training with the group, participating in all the work, giving my best, before returning home – said the defender.
Luiz Gustavo and Marlon after the game between Fenerbahçe x Shakhtar — Photo: Shakhtar official website
According to FIFA’s decision, all Shakhtar Donetsk athletes are free to sign with a new club. With Marlon it is no different. The defender has been studying proposals received by his managers and will make a decision about his future when the summer transfer window opens.
– It was exciting to experience yesterday’s game. See how the Ukrainian people have been embraced by the entire European community. These friendlies for peace that Shakhtar have been doing show that. Congratulations to the Turkish fan who filled the stadium and gave a lesson in affection and compassion – praised the Brazilian.
