Against Tocantinópolis, Athletico tries to break the fast in his debuts in the Copa do Brasil; look back | athletico-pr

Atletico faces the Tocantinópolis for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, looking to break a negative series. Hurricane has not won a debut game in the competition since 2013 . The duel takes place on Wednesday, at 7 pm, at Ribeirão Stadium. ge tracks everything in real time.

In the last eight initial games, the team from Paraná has two defeats and six draws. It is worth noting that seven matches were away from Arena da Baixada.

On the other hand, Hurricane qualified in six opportunities even without a win in the first game. The two times he ended up eliminated were with defeat in the first leg: América-RN (2014) and Flamengo (2020).

The last triumph in debut was the 1-0 against Brasil-RS, for the first phase, nine years ago. The goal was scored by midfielder Elias, from a penalty, at the end of the first half. The coach was Ricardo Drubscky.

This is Athletico’s 26th participation in the Brazil’s Cup. In all, there are 140 games, with 56 victories, 49 draws and 35 defeats – 215 goals scored and 160 conceded.

The club won the title in 2019 against Inter and was runner-up in 2013 for Flamengo and in 2021 for Atlético-MG.

Champion of the 2021 South American Championship, Hurricane went straight through two phases. The club does not enter Brazil’s Cup since the beginning since 2018.

For the match, coach Fábio Carille decided to spare eight holders. Only goalkeeper Bento and midfielder Hugo Moura traveled with the delegation. On the other hand, Orejuela, also a starter, played the tournament for Grêmio and is left out, as well as striker Vitor Roque for Cruzeiro.

A probable team has: Bento; Khellven, Lucas Halter, Lucas Fasson and Pedrinho; Hugo Moura (Pablo Siles), Christian (Matheus Fernandes) and Marlos; Cuello, Pedro Rocha (Vitor Bueno) and Pablo

Recent history of Hurricane debuts in Brazil’s Cup

2013 – Brazil-RS 0x1 Athletico (first phase)

2014 – América-RN 3×0 Athletico (round of 16)

2015 – Rowing 1×1 Athletico (first phase)

2016 – Brazil-RS 1×1 Athletico (first phase)

2017 – Santa Cruz 0x0 Athletico (round of 16)

2018 – Caxias 0x0 Athletico (first phase)

2019 – Fortaleza 0x0 Athletico (round of 16)

2020 – Athletico 0x1 Flamengo (round of 16)

2021 – Avai 1×1 Athletico (third phase)