Ahsoka Interacts With Sith In Alleged Leaked Photo From Her Series Sets

Ahsoka interacts with the Sith in an alleged leaked photo from the sets of her series; Look

Moving the fandom of Star Wars the internet out, a first and unconfirmed shocking photo from the sets of Ahsoka may have indicated which major character will be in the character’s series.

Starred by Rosario Dawson as the beloved Jedi title commonly known for the animations of Lucasfilmthe new program will focus on the trajectory of the figure possibly linking the final events of the animated series, Star Wars: Rebels.

Recently, a likely shot of Ahsoka’s sets was leaked, revealing a shocking interaction between Dawson’s character and Darth Maul, in what appears to be a flashback. However, it is worth noting that the website Bespin Bulletinclaims that the image is unofficial, as the show’s recordings may not even have started.

Check out the click below:

Internet / Playback

Starring Rosario Dawson as the title protagonist, the cast of the production has other confirmed names, including Hayden Christensenwho will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and among others.

Produced and developed by Jon Favreau in partnership with Dave FiloniAhsoka is still scheduled to debut in 2023 on streaming Disney+.

