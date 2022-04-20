Alesc debates gun ownership for CACs

At the beginning of the week, the Legislative Assembly of Santa Catarina (Alesc) promoted a public hearing to debate two bills, one by deputy Jessé Lopes, and the other by deputy Sargento Lima, both from the PL, which deal with the risk of the activity and the effective need to carry firearms for collectors, sport shooters and hunters (CACs) in Santa Catarina.

The favorable arguments will be incorporated into the opinion of the rapporteur of the matter in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), deputy Ana Campagnolo (PL), proponent of the event. For her, there is strong population support for the proposal.

One of the projects establishes that collectors, shooters and hunters will be able to carry a short firearm during the journey between the place where the collection is kept and the places of training, competition or competition, hunting or slaughtering. In addition, on the certificate of firearms of sport shooters and hunters, the inscription “authorized to transport” will be engraved.

Ana Campagnolo explained that the two projects began to be processed jointly and that the purpose of the public hearing was to hear public opinion on the proposal.

“It is important to highlight that the first Olympic medal in Brazil was in this shooting sport, it is a Santa Catarina tradition, where there are several popular parties, events, stands where this very important sport for Santa Catarina people is practiced”, he commented.

She also emphasized that the practice of shooting has grown, both in terms of attendance at clubs and in the arms trade since 2018. “The strength of this audience shows that the population of Santa Catarina is in favor of the project.” According to the deputy, her report to the CCJ, the most important in the House, will be favorable and the support of the population expressed at the hearing should help convince other parliamentarians about the importance of the law.

looking for support

The pre-candidate for governor Antídio Lunelli (MDB) met yesterday with former governor Raimundo Colombo and former mayor of Blumenau Napoleão Bernardes, both from the PSD, at Colombo’s office in Florianópolis. Antidio and Colombo discussed the current political scenario and the October majority elections.

Just yesterday, Lunelli and the MDB state president, deputy Celso Maldaner, also met with PROS leaders for a teleconference with state deputy Kennedy Nunes (PTB). Among the possibilities discussed was a ticket headed by Antídio with the PROS for vice, which could be with Ralf Zimmer Jr Bols or Jefferson Rocha and Kennedy Nunes for the Senate.

Guaramirim City Hall signs a Term of Commitment to Civil Defense

Mayor Luis Antonio Chiodini (PP) signed, on Tuesday (19), Terms of Commitment with the State Government, through Civil Defense. The documents confirm the supply of three transposition kits, which will enable the installation of concrete bridges.

The kits will be installed on Estrada Ponta Comprida, on Rua Eugênio Devigille, in the Rio Branco neighborhood and on Rua Bartholomeu Spezia, in the Beira Rio neighborhood. There will be 9, 10 and 13m long bridges, all 6.25m wide.