Allegri surprises by indicating that Arthur will be missing from Juventus: “He’s dead” | italian football
The midfielder Arthur should miss Juventus for the second game in a row and will not face Fiorentina this Wednesday, in the return leg of the Coppa Italia. He has muscle discomfort. So far, so good. But this Tuesday, coach Massimiliano Allegri surprised with his sincerity by informing that the Brazilian does not play.
“Arthur is dead. I have two midfielders, they are enough”, said the coach.
Allegri made the statement when asked about the various embezzlement in midfield. McKennie is out for the season, Locatelli is doubtful, and the coach is then asked about Arthur. Zakaria and Rabiot are the only ones available. The coach also mentioned a young man from the under-23 team.
– We also have (Fabio) Miretti, let’s not complain – said Allegri, who drew laughter from journalists after saying that “Arthur is dead”.
Arthur amended a five-game streak between February and March playing the full 90 minutes for Juventus. Then he started against Salernitana, stayed on the bench in the defeat against Inter Milan, and returned to play the entire match in the victory against Cagliari.
With muscle problems, he missed the Old Lady in the draw against Bologna and is not available against Fiorentina this Wednesday. The most likely is that the Brazilian will return in the game against Venezia, on the 30th of April.
Juventus host Fiorentina this Wednesday, in the return leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, after winning 1-0 in the first leg. A tie gives Old Lady the spot for the decision.
Arthur greets coach Massimiliano Allegri at a Juventus game: “He’s dead”, said the coach about the Brazilian – Photo: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images