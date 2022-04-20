Health

Amazonas does not register deaths by Covid for the second day in a row | amazon

Amazonas has not recorded deaths from Covid for the second day in a row, according to data from the Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS) released this Wednesday (20).

According to the Epidemiological Bulletin released by the agency, 24 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of deaths is 14,169. The number of diagnosed cases is 581,898.

Across the state, 187 people diagnosed with Covid-19 are being monitored by the municipal health departments.

Of the 581,898 confirmed cases in Amazonas until this Wednesday (20), 290,624 are from Manaus (49.94%) and 291,274 from the interior of the state (50.06%).

The capital, Manaus, has 21 new confirmed cases. In the interior, the 03 municipalities that have new cases are: Atalaia do Norte (1), Manacapuru (1), São Paulo de Olivença (1).

Among the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Amazonas, hospitalized in Manaus there are 22 patients, 17 of which are in clinical beds (1 in the private network and 16 in the public network), 5 in the ICU (1 in the private network and 4 in the public network).

The vaccination status of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 indicates that, of the 22 hospitalized patients, 9 were not vaccinated, 9 have an incomplete vaccination schedule and 4 have a complete vaccination schedule.

Inside there are 2 patients hospitalized in clinical beds.

