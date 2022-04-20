Ambev will distribute cereal bar at Carnival that promises to delay the effect of alcohol

How carnival arriving, the Beats brand, from ambevwill launch On By Beats, a cereal bar that promises to delay the effects of alcohol on the consumer. The result of a pilot project by the Smart Drinking Lab, the company’s innovation area for solutions to encourage moderation, On By Beats would help, according to the company, to reduce the absorption of alcohol in the body by 24% per calorie ingested, according to clinical tests. made in Brazil and Canada. Each unit has 58 calories.

According to Ambev’s institutional manager, Anna Paula Alves, in this first batch, the flavor offered to the public will be peanut with oatmeal. Without revealing the full composition of the product, she explains that the decrease in alcoholic effects comes from the combination of foods and ingredients that have the potential to retain alcohol and that there are already similar products sold in other countries, such as the Sobar brand, available in the US.

Revelers will be the first to try the Ambev product. Starting this Wednesday, the 20th, and until the end of this month, the edible bars will be distributed free of charge during the samba school parades in São Paulo (at Anhembi) and Rio (at Sapucaí). On By Beats units must also circulate at private parties related to carnival in both cities.

Moderation or encouragement?

The strategy of creating an “antidote” to the impacts of its main product is a courageous attitude by Ambev, as evaluated by Jaime Troiano, president of Troiano Branding. However, he says, it is necessary to strengthen in the market the intention of moderation of the bars, so that the result is not controversial, and the consumer does not see in the retarding effect the chance to intensify the use of beverages.

Such a situation, for the specialist, is like that of other products that can generate a feeling of protection and release at the same time. “Ambev is a very courageous company, very organized, very decisive. But having a good product, with this effectiveness, does not in itself guarantee that it will be well understood. It needs to be properly understood in order not to be reinterpreted by the consumer as an opportunity to drink even more now”, ponders Troiano.

Carnival as a ‘laboratory’

The experience should provide Ambev with information about flavor and consumption experience for the eventual launch of the product on a large scale. “We want to test the suitability of Brazilian consumers for a product with these characteristics. In the United States, for example, the product has already been successful at events and festivals, but in Brazil it is unprecedented”, says Anna Paula. “The main objective is to offer options, tools and products that help our consumers to moderate, and nothing better than counting on technology to enhance this journey of balance”, she adds.

To strengthen the culture of responsible drinking of alcoholic beverages, Ambev established a commitment to reach 2.5 million people with actions for moderate consumption by the end of this year. According to the company, half of the goal has already been reached. In addition to On By Beats, the organization maintains an interactive platform for measuring alcohol-related habits.