Ancelotti can surpass other legends and achieve a feat never achieved by any coach in European football

Carlo Ancelotti could become the first coach to win, at least once, the top five leagues in Europe

Story. that’s what Carlo Ancelotti can be very close to doing this Wednesday (20), when the Real Madrid face the Osasuna, at the Reyno de Navarra Stadium. If they win the match away from home, the Merengue team will take another important step towards winning the 35th title of LaLiga.

If the club from the Spanish capital confirms the title in the current season, the Italian will become the first to win, at least once, all five major leagues in Europe (LaLiga, call 1, Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A).

Carlo Ancelotti – 1x Serie A, 1x Premier League, 1x Ligue 1, 1x Bundesliga

Pep Guardiola – 3x LaLiga, 3x Bundesliga, 3x Premier League

José Mourinho – 3x Premier League, 1x Serie A, 1x LaLiga

Antonio Conte – 4x Serie A, 1x Premier League

Roberto Mancini – 3x Serie A, 1x Premier League

Jurgen Klopp – 2x Bundesliga, 1x Premier League

Louis Van Gaal – 2x LaLiga, 1x Bundesliga

Ancelotti won the French for the Paris Saint-Germainthe Italian by Milanthe German by Bayern Munchenthe English by Chelsea and now, to conquer the unprecedented record, he seeks Espanyol for Real Madrid.

Passing through different leagues within Europe is more common these days than in the past. Of the retired technicians, Giovanni Trapattoni won six trophies with Juventusone with the Inter Milan It is like Bayern Munchen almost a decade later in Germany, totaling eight national titles.

another italian, Fabio Capello was also another coach to accumulate career achievements. In Italy, five trophies, four with the Milan and one with the Pomegranate. Out of land of the bootwon LaLiga under Real Madrid twice.

Real will only be able to confirm the title at the weekend. That’s because, in the current round, if you win and the barça lose, will be 18 points of the Catalan rivals, who still have the same amount of points to play, being able to equal the whites and win the tiebreaker.