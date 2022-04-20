Aneel approves adjustment to electricity bills in four states

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved this Tuesday (19) tariff readjustments in the electricity bill of distributors that serve consumers in four states: Ceará, Bahia, Sergipe and Rio Grande do Norte.

In Ceará, the annual tariff readjustment of Enel Distribuição, a company that serves around 3.8 million consumer units, was 24.85%, on average. The increase comes into effect on the 22nd of this month. According to Aneel, the combination of the approved tariff adjustment with the end of charging the water scarcity flag will, however, result in a tariff effect for the conventional residential B1 consumer of 0.09%.

The annual tariff readjustment of the Electricity Company of the State of Bahia (Neoenergia Coelba) also takes effect on the 22nd, with a 20.73% increase for residential consumers. The company serves about 6.3 million consumer units in the state.

According to Aneel, because of the end of the extra charge on the electricity bill, with the end of the water scarcity flag, the tariff effect for the conventional residential B1 consumer should be -1.58%.

Aneel also approved the annual tariff readjustment of Companhia Energética do Rio Grande do Norte (Neoenergia Cosern). The company’s new tariffs, responsible for distributing energy to 1.5 million consumer units in the state, come into effect on the 22nd, with a 19.87% readjustment for residential consumers. sector charges, distribution costs and the withdrawal of previous financials.

Despite the readjustment, the combination with the end of the water shortage flag charge resulted in a tariff impact for the conventional residential B1 consumer of -4.11%, says the agency.

The state of Sergipe will also have a readjustment in the electricity bill. Aneel authorized Energisa Sergipe – Distribuidora de Energia SA (ESE) to apply a 16.46% increase in the tariff for residential consumers, starting on the 22nd. The company serves around 825 thousand consumer units in the state.

According to the regulatory agency, likewise, due to the end of charging the water scarcity tariff flag, the readjustment in the account will be mitigated, with a tariff impact for the conventional residential B1 consumer of -6.15%.