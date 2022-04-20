Angelina Jolie may be suing the FBI under a fictitious name





































There are rumors that Angelina Jolie may, under a fictitious name, have sued the FBI in order to find out why agents refused to charge Brad Pitt following an altercation that, in 2016, he had with his eldest son. , Maddow, during a plane trip.

According to the Daily Mail, the lawsuit, filed on behalf of Jane Doe (not her real name), alleges that the investigative office denied the plaintiff access to records relating to an investigation in which a “then-husband physically and verbally assaulted” her. wife and her children while traveling in a private plane “several years ago”.

In 2016, after the actress filed for divorce, it was revealed that Brad Pitt was being investigated by the FBI and Los Angeles social services over allegations that he had “verbally and physically” abused his children during a private plane trip between France and the United States.

At the time, Brad Pitt, 58, was cleared of the charges, later saying he had not been abusive to his son when they had a falling out on the plane. Now, it is speculated that Angelina Jolie could be the woman behind the lawsuit, although a source close to the former couple told TMZ that both had access to the FBI file during the divorce.