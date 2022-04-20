Angelina Jolie would be suing FBI for information about confusion between son and ex Brad Pitt, says website

It seems that Angelina Jolie does not miss anything! The actress is suing the FBI for information about an altercation between his son, Maddox, and Brad Pitt. In 2016, the Pitt-Jolie family was on a private flight to France when the actor and son had a falling out and the fight turned into a physical confrontation.

according to TMZthe actress is looking for the documents that have been filed about the case.

For this process, Jolie would be using the codename Jane Doe, which according to the attorney Amanda Krame, is a way to protect the privacy of minor children. In the lawsuit being filed by her, the actress claims to be ignored and, this week, the judge approved the request.

Better understand the FBI investigation and get the information you need for your children to receive medical care and trauma counselingexplained the lawyer about Jolie’s request.



At the time, Brad denied the violence, but the case was investigated by the Guardianship Councilre authorities after the end of the flight. Despite that, the FBI closed the case for lack of evidence and did not file any charges.