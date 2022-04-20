Anvisa evaluates expanding emergency use authorization for vaccines | coronavirus

Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil – 01.17.2022 Measure must be adopted after the repeal of Espin

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reassesses the duration of emergency use authorizations for vaccines and medicines against Covid-19 after the revocation of the State of Emergency in Public Health of National Importance (Espin). As found out by O GLOBO, the tendency is for directors to extend the term by means of an ordinance or a Resolution of the Collegiate Board of Directors (RDC).

There is still no date set for the meeting at which they should deliberate on the topic. The measure would comply with a request from the Ministry of Health, which requested that the validity period be extended – which would end with the end of the state of emergency, announced last Sunday – of immunizations and medicines already released by Anvisa for another 365 days.

If the order is fulfilled, the decision would also allow the entry and evaluation of new orders in the same period. In addition, it would also be valid for quick tests in pharmacies and for facilitating the import of inputs necessary to combat Covid-19, shows a letter sent last week.

“The extension of the term of validity of the rules still depends on the approval of Anvisa’s Collegiate Board and, if approved, should allow vaccines and medicines in emergency use to continue in use for one year”, says the note from Anvisa.

The agency also maintains that vaccination against Covid-19 should continue to advance in Brazil, including the booster dose, to face the pandemic. Non-pharmacological measures, such as mask use, continue to be recommended.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced the end of the state of emergency, instituted in February 2020, in a speech last Sunday night. An ordinance must be edited by the end of this week and come into force within 30 days.

“There needs to be a transition so that we do not have a loss in health care. I want to emphasize that no public health policy will be interrupted. None, absolutely none, because all of them were instituted by the federal government through the Ministry of Health”, said Queiroga.

The repeal of the state of emergency does not mean the end of the pandemic or the downgrade to endemic — when there is a sustained transmission of cases, without a significant increase in infections or deaths — as President Jair Bolsonaro asked Queiroga. It is solely up to the World Health Organization (WHO) to classify the disease. What the federal government can do is declare an end to Espin.

