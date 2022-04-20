App driver denounces man to FBI who participated in Capitol raid and told about it while traveling | World

An app driver denounced to the FBI, the American federal police, a man who participated in the invasion of the United States Capitol and told the deed during the return trip, according to documents released on Tuesday (16) by the Justice of this country.

The “confession” was all recorded by security cameras located inside the vehicle. The man, who will now face the courts, signed up for the app service after leaving the US Congressional headquarters on January 6, 2021.

On this day, a group of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in Washington DC to try to prevent the vote count that would confirm the victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

According to the FBI report, Jerry Daniel Braun would have told the driver taking him back to the hotel that he had broken down part of the barrier that protected access to the Capitol. In the recording made by the car’s system, it is possible to see that the man was bleeding near the eyes.

Also according to the US federal police, the following dialogue took place:

DRIVER: So it was violent all day?

So it was violent all day? SUSPECT: Well, it started well when I got there. I broke down the barricades.

Well, it started well when I got there. I broke down the barricades. DRIVER: You? Why?

You? Why? SUSPECT: So we could get to the Capitol.

So we could get to the Capitol. DRIVER: Well, how was that?

Well, how was that? SUSPECT: Well, it looks like Biden will be our president.

The FBI was also able to identify Braun in footage from a camera attached to the uniform of one of the Capitol police officers. According to the report, the recording shows Braun holding a long wooden board about two meters long.

In the video, according to the FBI, Braun appears repeatedly attacking a photographer wearing a helmet with PRESS stamped on it. He also reportedly sent a text message saying, “We tried to stop the theft, but they wouldn’t let us in.”

Braun was arrested in California earlier this month and now faces charges of obstruction during civil disorder, entering and staying in restricted areas and violent or disorderly conduct.