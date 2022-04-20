Applications open for specialization in Digital Health – News

The Federal University of Goiás (UFG), a member of the UNA-SUS Network, opens registration for a specialization course at the lato sensu postgraduate level in Digital Health (PLSSD). Offered in the distance modality, the specialization will have a workload of 450 hours and duration of 12 months. The course is free and registration can be made until April 25, 2022, through the link https://centrodeselecao.ufg.br/2022/plssd/

The course is part of one of the goals of the Project “Research, development and implementation of a reference model for sizing the workforce in Health Regions in Brazil”, being financed by the National Health Fund (FNS), through the Term of Execution Decentralized No. 179/2019.

The objective is to promote improvement and qualification in the context of digital information and communication technologies (DICT) in health, with a view to improving work processes, management and the quality of health care in the SUS.

The Curriculum matrix of the specialization can be found in Table 2 of the Public Notice and other information can be obtained on the course website: https://especializacao.cgis.ufg.br/.

An average of 40 hours of Microcourses will be offered each month, with the need to dedicate at least two hours of daily studies, for five days a week. The workload refers to the study of teaching material available only in the Virtual Learning Environment (VLE).

The selection process will be carried out by a commission designated by the coordination of the Specialization Course in Digital Health of the Instituto de Informática (INF). To view the full notice, click here.

Of the 400 vacancies available, 40 will be destined exclusively for Technical-Administrative Servants or Professors at UFG, 14 vacancies for Effective Federal Servants of the Ministry of Health, 54 vacancies for State Effective Servants of Health and the Federal District. Of the remaining 292 vacancies, 198 vacancies will be allocated to candidates from the broad competition, 60 vacancies to self-declared black candidates, 20 vacancies to people with disabilities and 14 vacancies to indigenous candidates, distributed as presented in the Public Notice.

The student who meets all the requirements of the Course will receive a Certificate of Specialist in Digital Health, issued by UFG and accredited by the Ministry of Education (MEC).

Any doubts about the Selection Process and about this Public Notice must be clarified exclusively by the following e-mail: cs@ufg.br.