Aracaju expands booster dose vaccination against Covid-19 for people over 60 years old | Sergipe

Starting this Thursday (21), the Municipal Health Department of Aracaju expands the vaccination of the booster dose against Covid-19 for people over 60 years old.

The immunizer will be available at five points. In addition, vaccines against Influenza, measles (only for health professionals) and routine vaccines will be applied at the sites. On the other days, vaccination will take place normally, in all 45 Basic Health Units.

This Thursday, Tiradentes holiday, vaccination takes place from 8 am to 1 pm, at the Basic Health Units Augusto Franco (Farolândia), Cândida Alves (Santo Antônio) and Edézio Vieira de Melo (Siqueira Campos). It will also be possible to receive the immunization at the drive-thru installed in Parque Governador Augusto Franco, in the square in front of Estação Cidadania, in Bugio, or through the Carro da Vacina.

To be vaccinated, the citizen must present the vaccination card, identification document with photo and proof of residence in Aracaju. In the case of health professionals, it is also necessary to bring a professional proof, such as a paycheck or professional identification card.

For the vaccine against Covid-19, the first dose will be available for the population from 5 years and the second will be applied according to the immunizer received in D1 (28 days after for Coronavac, 21 days for Pfizer adult, 56 days for Pfizer infant, 86 days for Astrazeneca).

The third dose will be given to people aged 18 and over who received D2 four months ago. People vaccinated with Janssen who have already received a booster, are with the complete vaccination schedule, that is, they do not need to receive D3 or the fourth dose, since one application is equivalent to two. Seniors aged 60 and over can take D4 four months after the D3 application date.

As of Friday (22), vaccination points will resume normal operation. During the week, immunization against covid-19 (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th doses) is available at all UBS’s, from 8 am to 4 pm; at Aracaju Parque, Riomar and Jardins malls, from 8 am to 5 pm; and at the Parque Augusto Franco drive-thru, from 8 am to 1 pm.

The doses against Influenza and Measles will also be applied at the same points and times as the Covid-19 immunizers. The required documents remain the same.