Arsenal win derby against Chelsea and touch G4

In a London classic in the final stretch of the English Championship, Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-2 and touched Tottenham, which occupies the 4th position in the table.

With the result, the team coached by Mikel Arteta went to 57 points and, only due to the inferior goal difference, remained in 5th place. The defending champions of the Champions League, on the other hand, parked at 62 points and is 3rd, behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arsenal were incisive in seeking victory. In the first half, the team took the lead twice, but the Blues managed to equalize. In the second stage, Arteta’s men insisted on winning and made the third to leave with three more points.

First time

The whole time and every playthrough, without exception, the atmosphere was frenetic. With four goals in half an hour of play, the teams went down to the locker rooms even on the scoreboard.

At 12 minutes, the ball left Arsenal’s defense zone. In a long throw, Christensen was confident he was going to shore up the danger for Chelsea, but it didn’t quite work out in practice.

The defender, who was playing for the ball with Eddie Nketiah, retreated very weakly to his teammate and the striker took advantage of his opponent’s mistake. Face to face with the goalkeeper, shirt 30 did not waste the opportunity and opened the scoring of the English classic for Arsenal.

Without much time to celebrate, Chelsea had enormous power of reaction. Loftus-Cheek got ahead and stole the ball. The midfielder played for Timo Werner, who cut to the right and risked the goal. Luckily, he had Aaron Ramsdale’s deflection and tied the score.

In the 23rd minute, Saka received the ball on the side and started in the middle of the area. In a body swing this way and that, he left the marker lost and advanced into the area, finding Nketiah, but the player mishandled the ball and sent it out.

Then, in a counterattack, shirt 7 was triggered again and passed to Martin Odegaard. In quick touch, he left the ball with Emile Smith Rowe to get high and hit the net.

The game didn’t stop for a moment and Thomas Tuchel’s team definitely didn’t like being left behind. In a play created after a kick-in, Mount gave a pass into the area and Cesar Azpilicueta finished to score the second for the Blues and leave everything the same again.

Second time

In the last stage, the red triumph came with Nketia, who was still inspired. Chelsea had a good time playing the ball in their defense area, in a comfortable area. However, in an error by Azpilicueta, Arsenal took advantage and the shirt number 30, insistent, made the third for the Gunners.

In the last minute before stoppage time, Azpilicueta, again, pulled Saka’s shirt inside the area and the referee awarded a penalty. The Arsenal player himself went for the ball. Ball on the right and goalkeeper on the left. With the fourth goal, the scorer of the classic was decreed.