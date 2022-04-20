Assai (ASAI3) has record sales for the 1st quarter, up 21%

Assaí (ASAI3) had record sales for a first quarter, registering a 21.1% increase in revenue in the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2021. Thus, net revenue totaled R$ 11.443 billion.

“This result reflects the high performance of the 32 stores opened in the last 12 months (+15.4%) and the robust performance of ‘same store’ sales (+6.7%) with evolution throughout the quarter, reaching a level of double digit in the accumulated of February and March”, he wrote.

Gross sales totaled BRL 12.5 billion in the first three months of 2022, an increase of BRL 2.1 billion compared to 1Q21.

Same-store sales (SSS) grew 6.7% between January and March this year, as a result of the quick adaptation of the assortment and the correct commercial dynamics, very attentive to market movements and trends.

During 1Q22, Assaí opened 4 new stores, two in the North region and two in the Northeast region, strengthening the company’s presence in regions with high growth potential.

In the last 12 months, 32 stores were delivered, which represents a sales area growth of 22%. Currently, 216 stores are in operation, totaling a sales area of ​​986 thousand m².

According to the company, the hypermarket conversions will allow the consolidation of Assaí’s presence in 16 capitals and in reference cities, highly dense and mature locations. The conversion schedule is in line with the forecast: around 40 stores, scheduled to open in the 2nd half of 2022, are already under construction.

The hypermarket conversions that will be carried out throughout 2022 and 2023 have high performance potential, confirmed by the successful performance of the conversions carried out by the company in recent years. The Extra Hiper stores converted into Assaí, in the last 12 months, presented a revenue uplift of about 3x in relation to sales under the hypermarket format.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related