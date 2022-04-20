Atlético-MG or Flamengo? Narrator pins the best cast in Brazil

Credit: Divulgacao/Atlético and Flamengo

Atlético, Flamengo and Palmeiras are pointed out by the vast majority as the main teams in Brazilian football today. In recent years, they have won the most titles and remain in 2022 as favorites in all competitions. However, there are still disagreements about which one has the best squad in the country.

On ESPN FC last Monday, the narrator João Guilherme had no doubts in choosing Flamengo when making a comparison with Atlético. João mentions the number of players who are out and even so Rubro-Negro still manages to have a competitive team.

Against São Paulo, for example, Flamengo had at least eight absences and still dominated the São Paulo team. On the bench, Paulo Sousa had alternatives that would start in many Serie A teams.

“The Flamengo squad is spectacular. I think it’s the best squad in Brazil, even better than Atlético-MG. When these guys are all available… Pablo, Ayrton Lucas, Bruno Henrique will come back, Vitinho will come back. At the end of Sunday’s game Pedro, Marinho, Andreas Pereira came in, there’s Fabrício Bruno”, said João Guilherme.

Pablo could be a novelty in Flamengo against Palmeiras

After beating São Paulo, Flamengo will now have another team from São Paulo ahead. The game against Palmeiras is scheduled for this Wednesday, at 19:30, at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, for the third round of the Brazilian Championship. For this commitment, Rubro-Negro could have an important reinforcement.