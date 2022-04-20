Atlético-MG vs Brasiliense: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

Atlético-MG and Brasiliense face each other, this Wednesday, for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The ball rolls at Mineirão at 19:00 (from Brasília). The Galo, favorite for the classification, should take the starting team to the field and expects the return of Hulk. Jacaré, in turn, wants to make history and is looking for the best strategy to stop one of the best teams in Brazil.

The ge accompany the match in Real time.

Current champion of the Copa do Brasil, Atlético strengthened itself even more in the season to bolster the squad and ensure good performance in all competitions. The main change is in the command of the team. Argentine coach Antônio Mohamed took over the team in Cuca’s place and has already secured the state title.

The coach promises to put the best he has on the field in order to guarantee a good advantage for the second game, away from home. Having won the last edition of the tournament, Galo is now starting the journey in the Copa do Brasil 2022.

Current two-time champion of the Federal District, Brasiliense reaches the third stage of the Copa do Brasil after defeating Humaitá-AM (2×2) and Globo-CE (1×1 in normal time, and 4×1 on penalties). In Série D of the Brazilian Championship, Jacaré debuted with a victory last Sunday over Anápolis-GO, away from home.

This is the 15th participation of Brasiliense in the Copa do Brasil. In 2002, when it was only two years old, the DF team had its best campaign in the tournament and went all the way to the final, falling only to Corinthians. Five years later, in 2007, it was a semifinalist, losing to Fluminense.

Streaming: sportv (for all Brazil)

Atlético-MG – Coach: Antonio “El Turco” Mohamed

The likely lineup of Atlético-MG is always doubtful, as Turco makes changes to the team in practically the entire game. Against Brasiliense, the team must count on top scorer Hulk, who returned to Brazil after accompanying the birth of his daughter in the USA.

The attacker Keno remains out of combat. He recovered from a hip injury, but suffered an eye injury during training and required minor surgery. Dylan Borrero, soon to be sold to the MLS, is also out. Doubts in the formatting of the defense and attack.

Likely lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Ademir (Savarino) and Hulk (Eduardo Sasha)

Embezzlement: Keno and Dodo (injuries)

4 of 6 Probable Atlético-MG to face Brasiliense — Photo: ge Atletico-MG likely to face Brasiliense — Photo: ge

Brasiliense – Coach: Celso Teixeira

Coach Celso Teixeira has some problems setting up Jacaré for the toughest match of the year. From the team that started the match against Anápolis, last weekend, midfielder Tarta and forward Cabralzinho will not be able to enter the field, as they have already competed in the competition for Ceilândia-DF. Another athlete recently hired by the rival and who will also not be available is midfielder Gabriel Henrique. The left-back, sent off against Globo-CE, is suspended.

Likely lineup: Edmar Sucuri; Andrezinho, Badhuga, Gustavo Henrique and Erick Daltro; Aldo, Railon (Radames) and Zotti; Luquinhas (Daniel Alagoano), Tobinha and Marcão

Embezzlement: Weverton Goduxo (suspended), Gabriel Henrique, Tarta and Cabralzinho (already played for Ceilândia)

5 of 6 Probable Brasiliense against Atlético-MG — Photo: ge Probable Brasiliense against Atlético-MG — Photo: ge