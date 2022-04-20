Attention! Vale Gás can be blocked in this situation; see how to avoid

The new round of payment for Vale Gás from the federal government was R$ 51. The amount is paid every two months and those who have not received it may have the benefit blocked. The main tool used by the federal government is the Cadastro Único (Single Registry).CadUnique). Many families who have outdated data may have their benefits suspended, as is the case with Vale Gás.

blocked gas voucher

In some regions of Brazil, the Vale Gás for the month of April was lower than expected. This is because the benefit considers the average price of the cylinder and the transfer is 50% of this value. But in some regions, the 13-kilo bottle is so expensive that the benefit value has not even reached 50%. This is the case of families living in Amapá.

According to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the most expensive gas cylinder was found in the states of Rondônia and Mato Grosso, at over R$134.

Vale Gás is paid every two months. In addition to the value below what was expected by some families, there was a reduction in the number of beneficiaries. It dropped from 5.58 million to 5.39 million. In other words, a reduction of 190 thousand people.

In these cases, the orientation of the Ministry of Citizenship is for families to confirm the status of the registration. The consultation can be done through the new CadÚnico application. Anyone who has outdated data may have the benefit suspended. Therefore, the guideline is to check that all data is correct.

If so, the next step is to contact the Ministry of Citizenship at 121 or via the CadÚnico app to identify the lack of payment, which this month continues until April 29.