Australians announce Brazil vs Argentina friendly for June 11 in Melbourne | Brazilian Team
The CBF is still cautious to confirm the holding of Brazil x Argentina in Australia, the Argentines hope for success in appeal to FIFA, but the Australians announced this Tuesday night – local time on the other side of the world – the date, place and time of the South American classic.
Brazil v Argentina on June 11 at 7:30 pm local time at the Melbourne Cricket Ground stadium in Melbourne. Stage that hosted a friendly duel between rivals in 2017, when Argentina won 1-0 – Messi’s goal.
Australian stadium decorated to welcome Brazil and Argentina, in Melbourne, in 2017 — Photo: Alexandre Lozetti
Despite the announcement, there is still expectation for the commitment to be confirmed, as Argentina plays on June 1st against Italy – in the duel between champions of each continent – and, in theory, would release its athletes on June 7th.
The Brazilian team has negotiations well advanced to face South Korea and Japan, on South Korean and Japanese soil, and wanted to face the Argentines on the 11th – the date announced by the Australians. Including statements by the Australian minister of state and CEO of the MGC stadium, which will also host games from English clubs in July.
Tickets, according to the Australian statement, go on sale on Thursday, the 21st – in 2017, almost 100,000 people went to watch the “superclassic”, the name of the game that Pitch has promoted since 2011. The cabins are already on sale, starting at 495 Australian dollars – around R$ 1,700 in Brazilian currency..
Argentina wanted to face Brazil on June 4th – which would make the other commitments of the Brazilian team against Koreans and Japanese unfeasible.
Argentina has filed an appeal with FIFA to take the points from the suspended match by the Qualifiers and there is still no decision from the Swiss court on the case. The two South American teams have a contract with Pitch that foresees another friendly duel between Brazil and Argentina.