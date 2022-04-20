The inflation of food inputs made the average price of the dish increase by 23% in the last 12 months. To make the study, economist Marcela Kawauti, from Prada Assessoria, takes into account the values ​​of rice, beans, steak, fries, lettuce and tomato salad, seasonings and cooking gas, applied in the national territory.

Average price of the dish made increases 23% in 12 months in Brazil

In short, in none of the 10 Brazilian capitals that make up the survey did the average price of the dish made was below 11.3% of general inflation, measured by the IPCA (National Broad Consumer Price Index), in the period.

Thus, the city that came closest to the index was Belém, with the dish made costing 15% more than 12 months ago. On the other hand, in Porto Alegre, consumers pay 3 times more to have access to the food set.

Below, you can check the complete ranking of the inflation of the dish made in Brazil, measured during the last 12 months:

Porto Alegre (RS) – 34%; Vitória (ES) – 33%; Belo Horizonte (MG) – 29%; Rio de Janeiro (RJ) – 26%; Curitiba (PR) – 25%; São Paulo (SP) – 23%; Recife (PE) – 23%; Salvador (BA) – 21%; Fortaleza (CE) – 21%; Belém (PA) – 15%.

In addition, a survey by Procon pointed out that the lunch per kilo, as well as the dish, made also increased. In short, lunch per kilo had an increase of 13%. In addition, the agency said that the price could get even more expensive in the coming months.

According to the survey, in January 2020, a kilo had an average cost of R$ 56.01. On the other hand, in February 2022, the average price is BRL 63.39. Compared to October 2021, the increase was smaller, from BRL 63.03 to BRL 63.39.

According to experts, one of the reasons for the rise was the rise in cooking gas. In the last 12 months, between March 2021 and March 2022, LPG has increased by 23.2%.

