Back in Brazil, Hulk is listed by Atlético-MG to face Brasiliense, at Mineirão | athletic-mg
Hulk returned to Brazil this Wednesday. The arrival was recorded on social media by Gledson dos Santos, the striker’s photographer: “He’s back!!!!”. The player is related to this Wednesday’s game, at 19h, at Mineirão, against Brasiliense. The performance in the match depends on the coaching staff.
The attacker was in Miami, in the United States, where he accompanied the birth of his daughter Zaya with his wife Camila Sousa. The baby was born on Monday afternoon.
Hulk returns to Brazil after accompanying the birth of his daughter in Miami – Photo: Reproduction
Also this Wednesday, Atlético enters the field for the Copa do Brasil. They face Brasiliense, at 19h, at Mineirão, for the first leg of the third phase.
Atletico’s absence against Athletico-PR, last Sunday, for the second round of the Brazilian Championship, Hulk is in Antonio “El Turco” Mohamed’s plans for the duel soon.
However, the use in the game depends on the evaluation of the technical commission. In the United States, the player did physical work in a gym and should be used in this Wednesday’s match.
Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and sportv
At Atlético since 2021, Hulk has become the team’s reference. Two-time champion from Minas Gerais, champion of the Brazilian Championship, the Copa do Brasil and the Supercopa do Brasil, the striker has scored 49 goals with the white shirt in 80 matches. In the current season, there are 13 balls in the nets in 12 games played.
Partner Galo na Veia – Atlético-MG — Photo: Disclosure