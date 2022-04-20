Baco Exu do Blues releases song to celebrate film on HBO Max

As a way of celebrating the debut of Batman at HBO Max, streaming has teamed up with Baco Exu do Blues to record an exclusive Dark Knight themed song. “Gotham is Here” is now available on digital platforms.

With the song, a music video was also released created from references to the fictional Gotham of the DC universe, still using elements from several Brazilian cities. The mix allows fans to recognize both the city of comics and São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Recife and other cities in the media.

The film arrived on streaming last Monday (18), the same day that it also premiered on digital purchase and rental platforms. Batman is still playing in movie theaters in Brazil.

Directed by Matt Reeves (Monkey’s Planet), Batman has in the list Robert Pattinson like the Batman, Andy Serkis (Alfred), Zoë Kravitz (Cat Woman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) and Colin Farrell (Penguin).

The film is now available on HBO Max.

