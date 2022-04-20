Bahia announces new sponsorship for the shirt; premiere will be today



Source: Disclosure / EC Bahia

Bahia has agreed another sponsor for the season. It is the company of Acceleratea new company in the energy sector and owner of the Mataripe Refinery, which closed an agreement to sponsor not only the men’s team, but also the women’s squad.

“We arrived in Bahia to stay. We announced in December, when we started our operation, that Acelen would support the development of Bahia, of society, valuing culture and encouraging sports and social actions in the communities. May Bahia and Vitória receive this new energy and bring more joy to their fans”, said Luiz de Mendonça, CEO of Acelen.

President Guilherme Bellintani celebrates the partnership.

“We are grateful for the trust of Acelen, which arrived in our state to be the new energy company in Brazil and to grow together with Bahia. May it be a rich and lasting partnership”, said tricolor president Guilherme Bellintani.

The company will be printed in the region of the shoulder blade of the shirt of Bahia, with the logo brand above the shield and above the brand Esquadrão.

Since March, ecbahia.com has been publishing the real possibility that Bahia was sponsored by Acelen.

Acelen has been in Bahia since December, when the Arab fund Mubadala Capital, which has Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak as CEO, acquired the oil refinery then called Landulpho Alves and today the Mataripe Refinery.

Al Mubarak is one of the founders of the City Group, along with Mansour bin Zayed. Mubadala Capital paid BRL 10.1 billion to acquire the Refinery from Petrobras at the end of 2021.

The sponsorship of Acelen was signed for Bahia and for the city’s red-black rival. The molds are similar, with sponsorship for the men’s and women’s teams from both clubs. Values ​​are not disclosed.

The arrival of the new sponsor was already awaited by the club, which “opened space” on the shirt by closing a new agreement with Laboratório Jaime Cerqueira, which recently had its brand moved to the central region of the uniform.