Batman Director Reveals Big Details About Catwoman’s Origin

Batman has arrived on HBO Max and fans can watch the movie with Robert Pattinson as many times as they want. Meanwhile, director Matt Reeves drops more information about the feature film.

In the newly released book, The Art of The Batman, Reeves tells a little about Catwoman’s past, which changes the way we look at her a lot.

‎”Selina is a survivor. She had to survive on the streets, and she actually lived part of her childhood at the Gotham Orphanage, just like the Riddler,” Reeves revealed.

“And so the story is very much about class as well, and about the luxury of being able to choose to become a vigilante, versus someone who simply has to find a way to survive the way Selina does,” continues the director.

More on Batman starring Robert Pattinson

Batman stars Robert Pattinson, who plays a new version of Bruce Wayne.

The idea is to introduce the Dark Knight into his second year of activity in Gotham, which means he’s still at the beginning of his life as a vigilante, although it’s not exactly an origin story.

The main villain is the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Penguin and Catwoman also appear, being played by Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz, respectively.

Matt Reeves is directing, who also has a role in the script.

Batman, with Robert Pattinson, is now showing in theaters and can also be watched on HBO Max.