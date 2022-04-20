Batman Premiere on HBO Max Reveals Curious Way Pattinson Used the Hero’s Belt

With Batman’s debut on HBO Max, fans discovered that Robert Pattinson used the utility belt in a curious way.

In bonus content, the actor is shown to have kept an electronic cigarette in Batman’s belt. The item is removed from one of the pockets while a team member makes adjustments to the outfit.

The utility belt is very important for Batman, as it is where he keeps his most diverse accessories.

Check out the video below that shows Robert Pattinson kept an electronic cigarette in his Batman utility belt.

More on Batman starring Robert Pattinson

Batman stars Robert Pattinson, who plays a new version of Bruce Wayne.

The idea is to introduce the Dark Knight into his second year of activity in Gotham, which means he’s still at the beginning of his life as a vigilante, although it’s not exactly an origin story.

The main villain is the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Penguin and Catwoman also appear, being played by Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz, respectively.

Matt Reeves is directing, who also has a role in the script.

Batman, with Robert Pattinson, is now showing in theaters and can also be watched on HBO Max.