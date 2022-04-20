BC civil servants suspend strike until May

Representatives of Central Bank (BC) servers announced yesterday (19) that the category decided to suspend the general strike until the beginning of May. They reported, however, that daily partial shutdowns and standard operation will still continue.

If the government does not present a better salary proposal by May 2, the servers must resume the strike from the following day. The category has been pressuring the Federal Government to meet its claims since March.

On April 11, the Federal Government decided to give a 5% readjustment to all Executive servants. From the point of view of technicians and analysts at the Central Bank (BC), the increase is insufficient.

The representatives of the servers say that the president of BC, Roberto Campos Neto, would have officially presented the proposal for a 5% increase in a meeting that took place last Monday (18).

Faced with the negative reaction of the category, Campos Neto committed to try a better proposal with the Civil House. The BC president is expected to meet with minister Ciro Nogueira this April.

It is worth remembering that representatives of the National Treasury, the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) and the Federal Revenue were also not satisfied with the 5% readjustment proposal.

BC servers suggest salary increase of 27%

As a counterpoint, the category suggested that the 27% salary increase be granted only from July. Initially, BC servers requested that the adjustment take effect in the first half of 2022.

Amid the stoppage, the BC has postponed the release of the Focus Bulletin, which brings together financial market projections for the country’s economy.

