Beginning of the balance sheet season with Usiminas (USIM5); Eletrobras (ELET3) at TCU, dividends from CCR (CCRO3) and Wiz (WIZS3) and more

The corporate news this Wednesday (20) highlights the beginning of the balance sheet season with Usiminas (USIM5), Eletrobras at the Federal Audit Court (TCU), in addition to the payment of dividends by Braskem (BRKM5), CCR (CCRO3 ) and Wiz (WIZS3).

Vale (VALE3), Carrefour (CRFB3), GPA (PCAR3) and Assaí (ASAI3) released operational previews for the first quarter.

Petrobras, in turn, will disclose its operational preview next Wednesday (27).

PetroRio (PRIO3) announced the termination of the agreement for the sale of a stake in Manati to Gas Bridge.

Check out the highlights:

Usiminas (USIM5)

Usiminas opens the results season for the first quarter of 2022 this Wednesday (20).

The steel company recorded net income of R$1.263 billion in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), a 5% growth compared to the same quarter of 2020, but a reduction of 49% compared to 4Q21.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled BRL 1.560 billion in 1Q22, a decrease of 36% compared to the same period in 2021.

Check out the projections for the sector.

Also noteworthy, the Board of Directors of Usiminas approved the 8th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in up to 2 series, in the total amount of R$700 million.

The funds obtained by Usiminas through the restricted offer will be used for the partial early redemption of the debentures of the 7th issue of debentures.

The Federal Audit Court (TCU) has a judgment scheduled this Wednesday, starting at 2:30 pm, for the second and final stage of the Eletrobras privatization process.

The expectation is that Minister Vital do Rêgo will ask for a view of the process, which could delay the operation intended by the Bolsonaro government. The 60-day visa application is taken for granted; According to information from the Broadcast, Minister Jorge Oliveira will vote to reduce the period of view from 60 days to 7 days. The government reinforces that a period of more than 7 days makes privatization in May unfeasible.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo Guaranys, said yesterday that the government expects the trial to take place without a request for a view. According to him, the economic team is in talks with the ministers of the Court to define a shorter deadline for this additional analysis. The statements were made during a videoconference organized by Necton Investimentos.

Vale (VALE3) announced on Tuesday that it ended the 1st quarter with a production of iron ore fines of 63.9 Mt, 4.1 Mt lower than the same period last year. This represented a retraction of 6% year-over-year and 22.5% compared to Q4 2021.

According to Vale, the retraction in production in the annual comparison is the result of the following factors: lower availability of ROM and the greater need to process waste in Serra Norte, given the licensing delays; higher waste/ore ratio and tie-in effects due to the presence of sterile jaspilite in the mineral body at S11D and the installation of two new primary crushers to process the jaspilite.

Assaí’s net revenue (ASAI3) reached R$ 11.4 billion in the first quarter of 2022, a record level for the first quarter, which represents a growth of 21.1% in relation to the same period of 2021 and of 8.1% compared to 4Q21.

GPA (PCAR3) recorded a 2.2% growth in total sales in continuing operations in the first quarter of 2022, reaching R$11.1 billion. The number considers stores of the so-called “Novo GPA Brasil”, of Grupo Éxito, the company’s arm in the rest of Latin America, and gas stations.

Carrefour (CRFB3)

Grupo Carrefour Brasil’s consolidated sales totaled R$20.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), an increase of 14.5% year-on-year or +13.7% excluding gasoline.

Braskem (BRKM5) announced the distribution of complementary dividends totaling R$1.350 billion.

The supplementary payment will be made on May 2, 2022, at the April 19 shareholding basis, with shares trading ex-dividend starting tomorrow, April 20.

The company announced that the payment of dividends will be carried out on April 29, 2022, as a complement to the minimum mandatory dividend and the additional dividend, whose distribution was approved by the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting on yesterday’s date.

The total amount is R$176.625 million, corresponding to R$0.087438205386 per common share.

Holders of CCRO3 are entitled on April 19, 2022, with shares trading ex-dividend as of April 20, 2022.

Wiz approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$94 million, corresponding to R$0.587950350 per share.

The shareholder holding shares issued by the company at the end of yesterday’s trading session, April 19, 2022, is entitled to dividends.

The first installment of dividends, in the proportion of 15%, that is, R$ 0.088192552 per share, will be credited to shareholders until April 25, 2022, and the second installment, in the proportion of 85%, that is, BRL 0.499757797 per share, until November 25, 2022.

Petrobras will release the operational preview on April 27 and financial results on May 5, 2022, both after the markets close.

On May 6, two webcasts will be held, the first in Portuguese and the second in English, to present the company’s results for the first quarter of 2022.

Raízen (RAIZ4) reported the raising of R$ 1.196 billion in simple debentures of its issuance. The offer ended with the sale of 1,196,685 shares, with a unit value of R$ 1,000.00.

Cade definitively approved a partnership between EzTec (EZTC3) and CAL. The union between the two companies gave rise to EZCAL Participações, with the objective of developing real estate projects.

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense made it final and definitive, after the 15-day period from the publication of the decision in the Official Federal Gazette, on March 31, 2022, period in which there was no appeal filed by third parties.

PetroRio (PRIO3)

In a material fact, PetroRio states that it terminated the agreement for the sale of the 10% interest in the Manati Field, “since the conditions precedent were not fulfilled within the period provided for in the contract”.

On November 5, 2020, PetroRio announced the sale of this portion of the Manati natural gas field in Bahia to Gas Bridge. At the time, Gas Bridge intended to take over the operation of the asset and had already agreed to acquire 45% of Enauta (ENAT3). But in January 2022, Enauta announced the end of negotiations with Gas Bridge, also for non-compliance with agreed conditions.

IMC informs that the Arbitral Tribunal issued a procedural order accepting the joint request by the company, the Guarantors and KFC to suspend the arbitration procedure requested by KFC against the company and the Guarantors, which involves disagreements about the master franchise agreement signed by the parties .

The suspension was requested for the parties to negotiate, by mutual agreement, a solution to the conflict in question. The arbitration procedure will be suspended until May 14, 2022, with a possible extension for an additional 30 days.

AES Brazil (AESB3)

AES Brasil (AESB3) informed that the resignation of Fellipe Agostini Silva as a member of the board of directors, with effect from April 30th.

(with Reuters)

