Betrayal? See information about ASAP Rocky cheating on Rihanna rumors

Last weekend, the whole internet was stirred up by the alleged betrayal of rapper ASAP Rocky in his relationship with singer Rihanna. The news was released by fashion influencer Louis Pisano, who published on his social networks the information that the artist, in the final months of her pregnancy, had ended her relationship with the singer.

Everyone was surprised by the information, mainly because they pointed to shoe designer Amina Muaddi as the pivot of the scandal. Fans who follow the couple’s career stirred social media with the news, and many did not believe that this was happening. Several fake news began to circulate on top of this rumor, further confusing the public.

Knowing this, we decided to separate the main information that is known about this alleged betrayal of rapper ASAP Rocky in his relationship with Rihanna. Check out the image gallery above and see everything we’ve gathered on the subject especially for you.

