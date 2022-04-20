Bolsonaro enters the war for privatization of Eletrobras

posted on 4/20/2022 2:36 PM / updated on 4/20/2022 2:51 PM



(credit: Sergio Lima/AFP)

The expectation of a request for views from ministers of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) on the Eletrobras privatization process that the Court judges this Wednesday (4/20) led the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to personally telephone at least two magistrates to ask them to avoid delaying the decision further. The government expects to have completed the process by May 13.

Walton Alencar and Antonio Anastasia were two of the ministers who received a call from Bolsonaro. The Chief Executive reportedly appealed to the “public spirit” of the magistrates, asking them to “think about the country”.

Conflict

Minister Vital do Rêgo, who has already asked for views on the process in which the first stage of privatization was being discussed, once again stated that he will do so again in the second stage, scheduled to be discussed today. He will even appeal to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) so that he is entitled to the full period of request for visas, up to 60 days.

The government insists that privatization be approved as soon as possible, so that it takes place in the first half of the year and is not contaminated by the electoral climate.

Behind the scenes, TCU ministers say that the rush is not justified, because, in theory, privatization could be carried out at any time.





Connection with Lula

For Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, TCU ministers who are linked to the MDB pursue an anti-privatization agenda to serve the interests of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Vital do Rêgo is the father of emedebista senator Veneziano Vital do Rêgo, who was with Lula at a dinner with MDB politicians in Brasília last week. Veneziano’s mother, Senator Nilda Gondim (MDB-PB), was also at the dinner.

Another minister that the economic team considers committed to an emedebista agenda is Bruno Dantas, nominated for the position by senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), a faithful ally of former president Lula.

Guedes’ statements ignited the atmosphere at the TCU, which was already conflicted.