Bolsonaro says Guedes will adjust income tax table in 2023 | Economy

MARCELO CAMARGO/BRAZIL AGENCY Bolsonaro and Paulo Guedes

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Saturday (16) that the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, intends to announce for next year a “very high percentage” of discount on the Income Tax table, from R$2,000 to R$3,000. .

“I talked to Paulo Guedes just now, he wants to, we have been pursuing the issue of Income Tax since the beginning, the table that is not readjusted, he intends to announce for next year a very high percentage of tax deduction from income, going from R$ 2 thousand to close to R$ 3 thousand the discount. He thinks he doesn’t need to look for an alternative source to cover it there, as we did the IPI issue”, said the president in an interview with CNN.

The correction of the Income Tax table was a Bolsonaro campaign promise and, so far, has not been implemented, but it gains momentum in an election year. If this is confirmed, the president should use it as a trump card during the reelection campaign.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, ordered studies for the Federal Revenue to identify the total that can be used to readjust the ranges of the Individual Income Tax.

Guedes, until now, has been resisting the idea of ​​just updating the table without a broader tax reform, proposed by the government, approved by the Chamber, but stalled in the Senate. This proposal, for example, allowed the taxation of dividends, which are currently exempt.

As this proposal did not advance, Guedes agreed to discuss the possibility of just readjusting the table, a situation that increases with the election year.