Botafogo debut in the Copa do Brasil against Ceilândia at Mané Garrincha

THE Botafogo enter the Brazil’s Cup only in the third phase, for having won the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship 2021. And the debut will be this Wednesday, when the team visits the Ceilândiafrom 21:30 (Brasília time), in the Mane Garrincha Stadiumin Brasilia DF)for the first round.

Glorioso gained a lot of momentum with the 3-1 triumph over Cearáon Sunday, in the Northeast, at Brazilian. The game marked the coach’s debut Luís Castro and showed a much more efficient team.

The Portuguese, however, asks for calm about this new team that he intends to assemble at Botafogo. The arrival of many reinforcements ends up in a way disturbing the rapport. But he expects an evolution against Ceilândia.

“We know that things in football take time and the evolution is from one game to the next. The result is important to give us peace of mind right now. But we’re always thinking about growth and everyone is really excited,” he said.

The coach has not yet revealed the lineup he intends to send to the field. But it is certain that he will not be able to count on the steering wheel Luís Oyama. The player has already defended Mirassol in the competition and cannot be registered. The trend is that Romildo win the position

If Botafogo enters this stage of the Copa do Brasil, Ceilândia did damage. The team surprised Avaí in the previous phase, with a 2-1 triumph in Santa Catarina. Before that, he played for Londrina, winning 2-0 at home.

State runner-up, losing the final to Brasiliense, Ceilândia debuted with a 1-0 victory at home over Costa Rica in Série D of the Brazilian Championship. The game was over the weekend and the team is motivated.

Good results are the result of professionalism. Coach Adelson de Almeida has more than 280 games ahead of the group.

“Ceilândia is always trying to surprise because here there is a lot of work and commitment from everyone. For me it’s very important to complete so many games in a team that often didn’t have a full calendar throughout the year,” he said.

The team for this match against Botafogo is still a mystery, but it will keep the base that debuted in Serie D. The return duel between the teams will take place in May, in Nilton Santos Stadiumin Rio de Janeiro.

DATASHEET

CEIÂNDIA-DF X BOTAFOGO-RJ

Local: Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasília (DF)

Date: April 20, 2022 (Wednesday)

Schedule: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa-SC)

Assistants: Alex dos Santos (SC) and Johnny Barros de Oliveira (SC)

CEYLAND: Matheus Kaiser, Gabriel, Medeiros, Liel and China; Werick, Fernando Gomes, Matheus Guarujá and Filipinho; Thiago Magno and Roberto Pitio

Coach: Adelson Almeida

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro, Saravia, Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and Daniel Borges; Romildo, Patrick de Paula and Chay; Diego Goncalves, Erison and Victor Sá

Coach: Luis Castro