Botafogo invites fans who complained about security guards’ truculence to go to a hotel in Brasília; Mazzuco says club took ‘corrective measures’

Through football executive director André Mazzuco, the Botafogo invited the fan Vinicius Nascimento (@ViniGlorioso) to go to the hotel where the team is staying in Brasília after the reports of truculence from the security guards when the players arrived in the late afternoon of this Tuesday.

Videos circulated on social media this Tuesday showing the aggressiveness of one of the security guards with the fans who gathered at the door of the B Hotel Brasília, on the eve of the confrontation against Ceilândia, for the Copa do Brasil. After Botafogo released a statement, Mazzuco revealed that the club took “corrective measures”.

“Dear Vin. As per the contact made with you yesterday, we understood the situation, took corrective measures and invited you to meet at the hotel where we are staying. How did you tell us that you teach at the time we invited, feel free to confirm another time ok? abs“wrote Mazzuco to the fan Vinicius.

“I come through this tweet to say that Botafogo invited me to go to the hotel where the club is concentrated as a form of retraction for the fact that occurred and mentioned above. Thank you for the affection on the part of André Mazzuco“, thanked Vinicius, who said he was pushed at least four times by the security guard.

Botafogo faces Ceilândia this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Estádio Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

