Boticário announces R$ 200 million to expand production in Greater Curitiba and 500 new job openings

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the inauguration of its first factory in São José dos Pinhais, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba, Grupo Boticário announced this Monday (18) an investment of R$ 200 million to expand production in the city, in the so-called Beauty Hub. from Paraná. Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior accompanied the ceremony and highlighted the State Government’s partnership in various projects to expand the group’s activities.

With the investment, O Boticário should increase by up to 25% the sustainable production capacity in its industrial center, which brings together around 830 local suppliers directly involved in the production chain of the cosmetics and beauty segment. More than 500 new job openings are expected to be created in the next two years.

“The modernization and expansion of the Boticário industrial park ratify the good moment that Paraná has been experiencing, thanks to the conjuncture of actions by the private sector and the public power, which brings good results for the economy”, said the governor. “Paraná ended last year with a record in terms of job creation, with more than 172,000 formal jobs, and has already started a year with almost 50,000 new jobs”.

The expansion of the group, highlighted Ratinho Junior, moves the beauty sector of the State and the production chain of the Metropolitan Region. “O Boticário is a genuinely Paraná company, which symbolizes the best of Brazil. It is a giant company, which generates a lot of jobs, makes high quality products, has social and environmental responsibility and also circulates the production chain of the cosmetics sector”, he pointed out.

BEAUTY POLO – So far, the company has invested R$ 700 million in the construction of the Beauty Center, installed on a 150,000 square meter plot in São José dos Pinhais, with 72,000 square meters of built area.

The complex concentrates the production of perfumery, care items (creams and moisturizers), makeup and gift cases or kits. In 2021 alone, the factory was responsible for the production of 160 million pieces. The Beauty Center employs around 6,000 people, including workers from O Boticário and partner companies.

“Our commitment to Paraná is long-standing. Over the last few years, in which we have invested in the development of the region, we have strengthened the beauty industry and connected hundreds of partners, which together make up a sustainable and innovative Beauty Hub”, said the Vice President of Operations at Grupo Boticário, Sérgio Sampaio. .

One of the three largest beauty brands in the country, with a 20% share of the national market, Boticário aims to become the industry leader with the modernization of its unit in São José dos Pinhais. “The new investments further foster the growth and development of this ecosystem and expand opportunities for the people of Paraná, with the creation of 500 jobs,” said Sampaio.

In addition to the hub in São José dos Pinhais, last year the group started operating a Distribution Center with more than 20 thousand square meters in Campina Grande do Sul. The complex brings together the brand’s distribution units and the company’s e-commerce. In the next semester, the unit will also start operating for stores, franchises, multi-brands and direct sales throughout the southern region of the country.

The implementation of the Distribution Center and the concentration of the group’s electronic commerce in the State were included in the Paraná Competitivo tax incentive program. Around BRL 80 million are being invested in the projects since 2020.

SOCIO-ENVIRONMENTAL – In parallel with investments in the beauty sector, the State Government also has a partnership with Grupo Boticário in projects that strengthen environmental, social and governance practices, the so-called ESG.

In October of last year, Paraná launched the first public-private committee on ESG in the country, with the aim of addressing the socio-environmental challenges of the State in a coordinated manner. The initiative is led by the State Government and Grupo Boticário and counts on the adhesion of companies such as Klabin, JBS, Sanepar, Renault, Itaipu and Volkswagen.

Another partnership with the company is in the Viva Água project, which brings together more than 90 institutions with the objective of improving the water quality of the Miringuava River Basin, in São José dos Pinhais, and ensuring water security in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba.

Around 1,200 family farmers in the region benefit from the project that strengthens economic, social and environmental development in the watershed area, which also counts with the participation of the Paraná Rural Development Institute (IDR-Paraná), Sanepar and Invest Paraná.

The objective is to promote conservationist and sustainable agriculture in the locality, as well as mechanisms to improve the marketing of products and encourage local tourism. Currently, the basin is responsible for supplying water to 250,000 people, but with the dam that is being built, Sanepar is expected to supply more than 600,000 people.

The Miringuava Basin also concentrates one of the highest densities of vegetable production in the State and some tourist attractions, which demands special care with the area.