Brand launches beijinho and chocolate noodles; see reactions

Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

This Tuesday (19), Nissin, a Japanese brand of instant noodles, revealed to the market a novelty that generated a lot of repercussion on social networks. The noodles produced by the brand gained two new sweet flavors, kiss and chocolate. This is the first time that the brand risks sweet noodle flavors in the country.

According to images from social networks, the method of preparation is the same as for savory flavors, but with a difference, the addition of milk in the sweet recipe. The time for the pasta to be ready remains the same, the famous 4 minutes.

