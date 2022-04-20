





Brand launches beijinho and chocolate noodles; see reactions Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

This Tuesday (19), Nissin, a Japanese brand of instant noodles, revealed to the market a novelty that generated a lot of repercussion on social networks. The noodles produced by the brand gained two new sweet flavors, kiss and chocolate. This is the first time that the brand risks sweet noodle flavors in the country.

According to images from social networks, the method of preparation is the same as for savory flavors, but with a difference, the addition of milk in the sweet recipe. The time for the pasta to be ready remains the same, the famous 4 minutes.

the crisis is so bad that now in addition to having lunch noodles you can have noodles for dessert hmmm 😋 https://t.co/hdBbOGisfo — Cauê Nascimento (@caue_nascim) April 19, 2022

Prepared with milk, knowing that we eat noodles precisely because there is nothing else at home pic.twitter.com/2RQdN8bY5F — Muad’Dib (@i1000er) April 19, 2022

Nissin launched the sweet noodles, I can’t think of noodles that taste like chocolate or kiss lol — Katarina (@prettylittleket) April 19, 2022