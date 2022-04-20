Brazilian economy grows 0.6% in February, FGV preview shows

Brazilian economic activity increased 0.6% in February, according to data released this Wednesday (20) by the FGV Monitor (Fundação Getulio Vargas), an indicator considered a preview of GDP. In monetary terms, it is estimated that the accumulated GDP in the first two months of 2022 was R$ 1.332 trillion.



In the quarterly analysis, Monitor GDP (Gross Domestic Product) — the sum of all goods and services produced in the country — presents an increase of 1.1%, in comparison with the three months ended in November. In annual terms, the growth of the national economy is 1.2%.

Juliana Trece, research coordinator, explains that the growth of the Brazilian economy continues to be driven by the performance of the service sector. “This sector follows with interannual variation above that observed in agriculture and industry, in practically every month, since the middle of last year”, she says.





Although recent results show the service sector as fundamental to the performance of the economy at the beginning of this year, Juliana assesses that the “combo of high inflation, interest rates and unemployment can harm the sustainability of the growth of services activity throughout the year and, consequently, of the GDP itself”.

In the period between December and February, household consumption grew by 2.1%, compared to the same period last year. For the fifth consecutive month, the services component was the only one to show positive rates, which were mainly influenced by the performance of the transport and accommodation, food and domestic segments. Also noteworthy was the sharp drop in consumption of durable goods (-8.6%).





Trade balance

The Monitor also reveals that exports jumped 12.5% ​​in the quarter ended in February, compared to the same period last year. The main responsible for this growth were exports of agricultural products. On the other hand, only exports of products from mineral extraction showed retraction.

Imports fell by 2.1% on the same basis of comparison. The performance of capital goods and intermediate goods, which fell by 20.1% and 5.7%, respectively, were the ones that most influenced the downturn. In addition to them, imports of agricultural products dropped 17.8%.



