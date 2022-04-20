Brazilian giant makes offer for Cavani and receives unexpected response from agent

With his Manchester United contract at an end and his departure from the Old Trafford club, Cavani’s future remains a question mark. The veteran striker has strong eyes from Brazil, but tends to follow in Europe, or opt for a less intense challenge in the foreign market.

In Brazilian football, several clubs have already shown interest in Cavani, but none have actually managed to advance for the player. The last one, with proposal, project and everything, was the Botafogowho ended up giving up on Cavani after the player’s agent behaved somewhat strangely.

According to UOL Esporte, Botafogo’s last offer, by Cavani, was a two-season contract, with the possibility of renewal for another year. Also according to the source, the values ​​presented were close to what Cavani and his agent wanted, but the conversations did not even advance.

That’s because, according to the source, the player’s agent, who is also his brother, simply “disappeared” and left Botafogo talking to himself. In this way, Botafogo’s dream, of counting on Cavani, went down the drain and, thus, the Rio de Janeiro club officially gave up on the player, given the agent’s attitude.

Eye clubs in Cavani

In Brazil, several clubs have already shown interest in Cavani. In addition to Bota, Flamengo, Galo, Corinthians and Palmeiras have already wanted to count on the great striker.