Burger King has 1,500 job openings

BK Brasil, master franchisee of the Burger King and Popeyes brands in the country, has around 1,500 job openings in various regions of Brazil. Of these opportunities, 1,492 are for stores in the two restaurants spread across the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast and South regions. And the other 35 vacancies are allocated to the corporate sector in the following areas:

Engineering;

Expansion;

Financial;

People and Management;

Marketing and Sales;

Operations;

Technology.

For those who are interested in working in restaurants, they can apply for leadership positions, as long as they have a college degree or higher, to work as a Restaurant Manager or Shift Coordinator.

For those who are studying or have already completed high school, you can apply for a vacancy in service. For the position of Maintenance Technician it is necessary to have attended a technician in one of the following courses: Electrotechnics, Electronics, Electromechanics, Mechatronics and Industrial Automation.

BK Brasil has had a recruitment bot since 2019, therefore, applications to compete for one of the vacancies can be made via Whatsapp, through the number (11) 94317 6360.

benefits

Those approved in the selection process will be hired under the CLT regime and will have fixed and variable remuneration, compatible with the market, in addition to the following benefits:

medical agreement;

Life insurance;

Quality of life program;

Program for pregnant women;

Gympass; and

Transportation vouchers.

And for those who want to grow within the company, BK Brasil also has a career path program.

Talent Bank

An exclusive talent bank for black people and another for people with disabilities was also announced by BK Brasil in order to increase the representation and inclusion of different groups in the company.

“We believe that diversity, equity and inclusion are essential to remain competitive in the market. The idea is that, with each vacancy open, the selection team analyzes the banks to understand if someone is adhering to the profile and to speed up the selection processes. This is another one of the actions that we are initiating with the focus on our ESG commitments, in the People pillar”, explained the People & Management Manager of BK Brasil, Larissa Schaedler.

Registrations

Applications for vacancies can be made through the links: https://bit.ly/3NYiBtp and https://bit.ly/3NVqGyZ. And for the talent bank, they can also be done through LinkedIn.

