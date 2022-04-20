Burger King may change its name in Brazil; see for which | Economy

Ana Carol Soares Burger King may change its name in Brazil

The management of Burger King proposed to change the name of the brand in Brazil to Zamp SA, as the company informed in a statement sent to the CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) on Tuesday (19). The proposal will be analyzed at an ordinary and extraordinary general meeting, scheduled for the 29th.

The change “seeks to promote the construction of a new corporate brand that includes the concept of a multi-brand operation”, in order to convey what the company believes to be: “a set of businesses with image, culture and reputation that leverage our brands, generating value for investors, employees and customers”, says the company.

“This is an important move in a journey in which we focus on the growth of our brands. [Burger King e Popeye’s] with a lot of energy and appetite, through which we were able to generate results efficiently and build an even more authentic portfolio”, he adds.

BK already controls the site and the new brand at INPI (National Institute of Industrial Property).

“[Zamp é] A name for a strong brand that carries our culture, inspires our people and reinforces the importance of doing things with impact. With the new brand, we strengthened the representation of our entire portfolio, and positioned ourselves as a restaurant operator whose personality starts from our business and builds an authentic, efficient, curious, growth and transformation corporate brand”, says the statement.