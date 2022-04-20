Burger King proposes changing company name in Brazil to Zamp

The management of Burger King in Brazil proposed to shareholders a change in the name of the company, which would be renamed Zamp SA The idea was sent on Tuesday (19) to the CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) and should be analyzed at an annual general meeting and extraordinary, scheduled for the 29th.

As explained by Burger King Brasil, the change “seeks to promote the construction of a new corporate brand that includes the concept of a brand”in order to convey what the company believes to be: “a set of businesses with image, culture and reputation that leverage our brands, generating value for investors, employees and customers”.

“This is an important move in a journey in which we focus on the growth of our brands. [Burger King e Popeye’s] with a lot of energy and appetite, through which we were able to generate results efficiently and build a portfolio even more authentic”, he adds.

The company also informed that it already has the domain of the site and the registrations with the INPI (National Institute of Industrial Property) of the new brand.

If the change is approved, the company’s bylaws will also be amended.