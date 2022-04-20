C6 Bank enables facial recognition for in-app transactions

Last Monday (18), C6 Bank announced a new security tool that guarantees extra protection in its application. The novelty aims to prevent fraud and scams involving transactions such as TED, DOC and Pix through facial recognition. Know more!

Awaited for some time by users of the digital bank, the function does not dispense with the use of a numeric password, it only reinforces the protection of their accounts.

However, C6 Bank warns that if a face other than the one registered is identified during the transaction validation process, the application will be permanently disabled from the cell phone used.

In this way, the user will have their account restricted and it will be necessary to prove their identity to be unlocked.

Number of bank frauds grew in 2021

According to a survey by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), scams against bank customers have increased 165% last year.

In addition, the research points out that the cell phone is used in more than half of these fraud processes. Smartphone apps were used in 51% of transactions in 2020. In 2016, the percentage was 28%.

According to Febraban, the pandemic has increased the importance of these devices, which are now used by people who previously did not even have a bank account.

And, in order to prevent criminals from being able to move money in fraud cases, C6 Bank now offers the possibility of face validation before payments.

The digital bank announced that the functionality is available from the last update on Android and iOS phones, and can be enabled in the account settings.

“Someone could have the device stolen and have obtained the app password and the transactional password, but they will not be able to make changes to the account,” said José Luiz Santana, head of cybersecurity at C6 Bank.

