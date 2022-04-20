Caixa agencies have long lines on the first day of FGTS withdrawals | Economy

According to Caixa estimates, 3.9 million people are able to withdraw at this stage, in which BRL 2.7 billion was made available by the federal government, out of a total of BRL 30 billion earmarked for extraordinary withdrawals.

Caixa agencies in Fortaleza and in the city of Itapipoca, in the interior of Ceará, registered long lines since early in the morning. Some workers started arriving at dawn to guarantee the withdrawal of the benefit, like Jeodonir, the first to arrive at the Caixa branch in Bairro Messejana, around 3:40 am.

1 of 2 Queue at the Caixa branch in Itapipoca on the first day of the FGTS withdrawal for those born in January. — Photo: Reproduction Queue at the Caixa branch in Itapipoca on the first day of the FGTS withdrawal for those born in January. — Photo: Reproduction

In Teresina, taxpayers looked for agencies to solve problems they encountered when registering to withdraw the FGTS, such as questions about the application registration email.

A long line formed this morning at a Caixa branch in Cidade Tiradentes, in the South Zone of São Paulo, even before the opening. Some people who were in the queue were also looking for other services, such as information from Auxílio Brasil or paying bills.

Inquiries can be made through the Caixa website, through an updated version of the FGTS application and at Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) branches.

When consulting the FGTS website, it is possible to find out:

whether the worker is entitled to the FGTS Extraordinary Withdrawal;

check the credit date in the Digital Social Savings Account.

On the Caixa website, it is necessary to inform the NIS (PIS/Pasep), which can be consulted in the work card or in any old extract that the worker has, and use a password registered by the worker himself. It is also possible to use the Citizen Password. The page offers the option to recover the password, but you must inform the NIS. Click here and see how to check the PIS/NIS number.

Through the FGTS application and at Caixa branches, it is possible to:

consult the amount to be credited;

check the credit date in the Digital Social Savings Account;

inform that you do not want to receive the credit of the amount;

request the return of the amount credited to the FGTS account;

registration change to create a Digital Social Savings Account.

The application can be downloaded from the following links: