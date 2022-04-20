Caixa Tem: Workers with an account on the app will receive extra money

Caixa Econômica Federal will start depositing the new extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) from April 20th.

Workers who have an account in the box has may receive a good amount in the next few days. THE Federal Savings Bank will start depositing the new extraordinary withdrawal from the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) from April 20th.

The funds will be released to workers who have a balance available in their active (current jobs) and inactive (former jobs) accounts of the Guarantee Fund. The maximum withdrawal amount will be BRL 1 thousand.

It is worth mentioning that the worker who does not wish to withdraw the released amount needs to express the decision in the app box has. The deadline for denial is November 10th. However, if the amounts are not moved until December 15th, they will be returned duly corrected to the FGTS.

Workers who do not have a Caixa Tem account can download the application and register in a practical way. However, it is important to emphasize that the Caixa itself will open an account in the name of the citizen to carry out the extraordinary withdrawal deposits.

Through Caixa Tem, the worker can easily move the values. It is possible to carry out transactions via PIX, make online purchases using the virtual debit card or in person with QR Code reading, pay bills and slips, among others.

FGTS withdrawal calendar

The schedule for the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS was released by Caixa Econômica Federal. The benefit will be released according to each worker’s birthday month.

See all dates:

Born in January: April 20;

Born in February: 30 April;

Born in March: May 4th;

Born in April: May 11;

Born in May: May 14;

Born in June: May 18;

Born in July: May 21;

Born in August: May 25;

Born in September: May 28;

Born in October: June 1st;

Born in November: June 8;

Born in December: June 15th.