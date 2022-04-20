Capital cleaning lady is arrested with suitcase stuffed with marijuana at Recife airport

Cities

By Adriano Fernandes and Silvia Frias | 04/19/2022 22:49

A cleaning lady from the Capital was arrested this Tuesday (19) with 17.6 kilos of marijuana in her luggage, at Guararapes/Gilberto Freyre International Airport, in Recife (PE). The arrest took place during inspection by the Federal Police to combat international and domestic drug trafficking. In addition to drugs, a cell phone was also seized.

During her interrogation, the dealer informed that she received the drug in the Capital and went to Recife to deliver it to a stranger. For the transport service, she would receive R$ 2 thousand reais. The suspect will still undergo a custody hearing and if her arrest is confirmed, she will be forwarded to the Female Penal Colony where she will be available to the State Court.

Otherwise, she will respond to the process in freedom and can be sentenced to 5 to 15 years behind bars for the crime of interstate trafficking in narcotics.

This was the sixth drug seizure carried out at Guararapes/Gilberto Freyre International Airport this year. So far, 24 kg of cocaine and 21.6 kg of marijuana have been seized, and 05 women and 03 men have been arrested.