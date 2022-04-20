Cases of childhood hepatitis of unknown origin alert European authorities

The disease has been identified in the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands and Spain and, according to medical bodies, may require a liver transplant.

World Health Organization expects new cases of hepatitis in coming days



A growing wave of cases hepatitis child of unknown origin has alerted the medical authorities of the Europe In this month. According to a statement from the European Center for the Control and Prevention of Diseases (ECDC), in addition to the record of infected people in the United Kingdom in early April, acute hepatitis was also detected in children in Denmark, Netherlands and Spain. The exact origin of the disease is not yet known, but it is estimated to be infectious due to the clinical and epidemiological conditions of the cases. The ECDC also said that nine suspected cases among children aged 1 to 6 years were identified in Alabama, U.S.

On Friday, the 15th, the World Health Organization (WHO) said he expected new cases in the coming days, confirming “less than five” in Ireland and three in Spain. Contacted by AFP, the ECDC was unable to provide the number of cases by country. No deaths were reported, but some patients in the UK required liver transplantation. “Laboratory investigations of all cases ruled out viral hepatitis of types A, B, C, D and E,” according to the ECDC.

On 5 April, the UK had notified the WHO of 10 cases of severe hepatitis in Scotland, before reporting a total of 74 cases three days later (8), according to the United Nations. Among the British cases, “many showed signs of jaundice and some patients reported gastrointestinal symptoms including abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting in the previous weeks,” according to the ECDC.

*With information from AFP