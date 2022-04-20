Casimiro criticizes refereeing after mistakes in Remo and Cruzeiro: ‘Horrvel’

photo: Playback/Twitch – Amazon Prime Casimiro during a live broadcast this Tuesday (20), on Twitch

In live this Tuesday (19), the commentator Casimiro Miguel criticized the Brazilian arbitration after watching the best moments of irregularities in the bids.

“I’ll tell you, a lot of crazy. It’s only in those moments that we realize that the refereeing is horrible. We know that the refereeing is horrible, but we are used to a very horrible level. said Casimiro in broadcast on Twitch.

In the first goal, referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique, who is the referee for the Ceará Football Federation, saw no fault in Willian Oliveira. Cruzeiro’s midfielder was pushed by defender Daniel Felipe, from Remo, before scoring against it in the 22nd minute of the second half.

In Remo’s second goal, a double offside was signaled by assistant Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira. After Marlon’s free kick, Anderson Ucha, already in an irregular position, deflected the ball with his head. It was left for Daniel Felipe, who shook Baeno’s net. Remo’s defender, however, was offside at the time of his teammate’s ‘pass’.

On the other hand, Casimiro thought the referee was right when he scored a penalty for Cruzeiro on top of forward Jaj. The charge was wasted by midfielder Joo Paulo. “Pnalti! What a little boat, huh…”, said the influencer.

Defeated in the first leg, Cruzeiro need to seek the result to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The return duel is initially scheduled for May 11. However, the celestial club seeks to change the date, since the Mineiro will host a show by the American band Metallica on the 12th. If the CBF does not comply with Raposa’s request, the match should be at Independência.