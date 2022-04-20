CBF details dates and times for the return games of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil | Brazil’s Cup

Only the locations of the games between Azuriz x Bahia, Juazeirense x Palmeiras and Brasiliense x Atlético-MG remain undefined.

Here’s the full order of the home and away matches:

April 19 (Tuesday)

19h: CSA vs América-MG – Rei Pelé Stadium, Maceió (AL)

19:30: Bahia vs Azuriz – Fonte Nova, Salvador (BA)

21:30: Fluminense vs Vila Nova-GO – Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

21:30: Rowing x Cruzeiro – Baenão Stadium, Belém (PA)

April 20 (Wednesday)

16h: Goiás x Red Bull Bragantino – Haile Pinheiro Stadium, Goiânia (GO)

7pm: Atlético-MG vs Brasiliense – Mineirão, Belo Horizonte (MG)

7pm: Fortaleza vs Vitória – Castelão, Fortaleza (CE)

19h: Tocantinópolis x Athletico – Nilton Santos Stadium, Palmas (TO)

7:30 pm: Youth x São Paulo – Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, Caxias do Sul (RS)

19:30: Coritiba vs Santos – Couto Pereira, Curitiba (PR)

21:30: Tombense x Ceará – Soares de Azevedo Stadium, Muriaé (MG)

21:30: Portuguesa-RJ x Corinthians -Estádio Do Café, Londrina (PR)

21:30: Ceilândia x Botafogo (stadium to be defined)

April 21 (Thursday)

21:30: Atlético-GO x Cuiabá – Antônio Accioly Stadium, Goiânia (GO)

9pm: Palmeiras vs Juazeirense – Arena Barueri, Barueri (SP)

18h: Altos-PI x Flamengo – Albertão Stadium, Teresina (PI)

May 10 (Tuesday)

7pm: América-MG x CSA – Independência, Belo Horizonte (MG)

20:30: – Azuriz x Bahia – To be defined

21:30: Athletico vs Tocantinópolis – Arena da Baixada, Curitiba (PR)

May 11 (Wednesday)

7pm: Ceará vs Tombense – Castelão Arena, Fortaleza (CE)

19h: Juazeirense x Palmeiras – To be defined

7pm: Cruise x Rowing – Mineirão, Belo Horizonte (MG)

21:30: Vila Nova x Fluminense – Serra Dourada, Goiânia (GO)

21:30: Corinthians vs Portuguesa-RJ – Neo Química Arena, São Paulo (SP)

22h: Cuiabá x Atlético-GO – Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá (MT)

May 12 (Thursday)

19h: Vitória x Fortaleza – Manoel Barradas, Salvador (BA)

19:30: São Paulo vs Juventude – Morumbi, São Paulo (SP)

21:30: Botafogo x Ceilândia – Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

21:30: Santos vs Coritiba – Vila Belmiro, Santos (SP)

16h: Red Bull Bragantino x Goiás – Nabi Abi Chedid, Bragança Paulista (SP)

4pm: Flamengo vs Altos – Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

19h – Brasiliense vs Atlético-MG – To be defined

Due to the clash of dates with the teams that compete in Libertadores, three matches of the national competition that were scheduled to be held between the 10th, 11th and 12th of May had to be rescheduled.

The entity informed that the game between Red Bull Bragantino and Atlético-PR, for the 7th round of the Brasileirão, will have its date changed. The match was scheduled to be held between the 21st, 22nd or 23rd of May, but it will be moved forward to a date reserved for the return clashes of the Copa do Brasil. The change was made to preserve the rest of the athletes of the two teams between matches.

The Copa do Brasil matches involving Red Bull Bragantino – against Goiás – and Atlético-MG – against Brasiliense – will be scheduled for the weekend of the 7th round of Serie A.

For the 7th round, Goiás will face Flamengo in the 7th round of Serie A, this game will also be rescheduled to the date of the Copa do Brasil. With that, Flamengo x Altos, for the Copa do Brasil, went to May 21.

The qualification for the round of 16 is worth R$ 3 million. In the third, the CBF will distribute R$ 48 million to those who follow the Copa do Brasil.