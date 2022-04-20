CBF releases VAR audio of the Northeast Cup final, and Sport reacts: “Shallow analysis and strange speed” | sport

After requesting the CBF, Sport released the VAR audio of the Northeast Cup final, played just over two weeks ago. At the time, the Pernambuco club was in trouble with a bid in the first half, in which Búfalo Parraguez went to the ground in dispute with Marcelo Benevenuto, but the referee did not even check the video. Fortaleza ended up winning by winning 1-0.

“The blue one (Fortaleza) gave a cart in a vacuum, and the red one (Sport) plays against him. You can go on”, says the audio from the cabin, which even evaluates a possible impediment, but sees a legal position in the play.

In addition to these moves, referee Marielson Alves Silva scored a penalty for Sport in the 23rd minute of the second half, after a split between Benevenuto and Sander. Shortly after, however, he came down to watch the play in VAR and withdrew the penalty. He scored a free kick outside the area. At the time, the referee was criticized by the president and coach of Sport.

Due to controversial decisions, President Yuri Romão and Legal Vice President Rodrigo Guedes met after the final to assess the points and then filed the request with the Pernambuco Football Federation (FPF) to reach the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The answer came this Tuesday, and Sport expressed its dissatisfaction in an official note.

“In view of the audios released, the Club regrets and expresses its discontent about the shallow analysis made by the professionals in the VAR booth, who did not even call the referee on the field to analyze the images in both bids”, protests the club, which completes.

– It is even surprising how quickly the analysis was carried out on the penalty in the game against Fortaleza, in an extremely crucial move committed in the middle of the final of one of the main regional competitions in the country, without showing the other angles in detail and without the return given by the referee on the field.

In addition to the bid for the Copa do Nordeste final, the CBF released on Tuesday night the VAR analysis in Guarani 0 x 0 Sport, specifically in the bid at 10 minutes of the second half, involving the red-black striker “El Búfalo” Parraguez and the opposing goalkeeper, Kozlinski, in the Bugre area. The audio suggests simulation of the Lion’s player in the bid.

– Area throw has been checked as you narrated. He bends the knee, has contact, but has no impact – said the video referee team, Eduardo Tomaz de Aquino Valadão (GO), to the field judge, Alisson Sidnei Furtado (TO), who chose not to score a penalty.

“After the meeting held by the President of the Executive, Yuri Romão; the Vice President of Football, Augusto Carreras and the Executive of Football, Jorge Andrade – accompanied by the President of the FPF, Evandro Carvalho – with the CBF Arbitration Commission, in the afternoon This Tuesday (19), in Rio de Janeiro, the entity released through its official website the VAR audios of the 2022 Northeast Cup final and the second round of the Brazilian Série B, between Guarani x Sport.

The meeting was for further clarification on the unmarked penalties in the final of the regional tournament and in the match in Campinas and to receive how the decisions on the field – widely questioned – were conducted in order to minimize future errors on the part of the referee, which jeopardize the planning of any affected team.

In view of the audios released, the Club regrets and expresses its discontent about the shallow analysis made by the professionals in the VAR booth, who did not even call the referee on the field to analyze the images in both bids.